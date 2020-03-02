Hummus 3-Pointer is a Carolina Eats March Hoops recipe sweepstakes finalist

College basketball’s big dance is just around the corner, and Livin’ Upstate fans have submitted their slam dunk, game watching recipes in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

Five finalists were drawn from the field of entries and each was invited to WSPA’s Studio B kitchen to prepare their dish alongside Livin’ Upstate and Your Carolina Host Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen.

Queen won the weight-loss reality television show, My Diet is Better Than Yours, and has been teaching people how to eat what they want by replacing less healthy food with better options ever since. An Ingles Chef for the past four years, she shares her healthy swap tips on The Ingles Table website.

Using ingredients from Ingles, our five finalists went to work preparing their recipes. First up was Veera Gaul of Greenville who submitted her Hummus 3-Pointer featuring Beet, Lemon and Pumpkin hummus.

Gaul moved to Greenville in March of 2013 after serving as a faculty member and vice president of operations at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI. She and her husband own Oil & Vinegar, a culinary gift shop concept in downtown Greenville that features specialty olive oils, vinegars and a wide range of international foods.

HUMMUS 3-POINTER

Pumpkin Hummus Ingredients

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons tahini

3-5 cloves of garlic

1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans) drained and rinsed

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (more to taste)

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1 pinch paprika

¼ cup dried cranberries (chopped)

O&V Pumpkin Seed Oil to drizzle

Beet Hummus Ingredients

1 package cooked beets (8 oz) *

3-5 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

¼ cup tahini

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt (more to taste)

2 tablespoons lemon juice (more to taste)

2 tablespoons good quality balsamic vinegar (preferably aged)

1-2 tablespoons good quality EVOO

Lemon Hummus Ingredients

1 (15 oz ) can of garbanzo beans (drained, reserve a little of the liquid)

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons Lemon Olive oil

Lemon Juice to taste

Pumpkin Hummus Preparation

Pulse lemon juice, tahini, garlic and salt in a food processor until smooth.

Add chickpeas and EVOO and pulse till smooth.

Add pumpkin, cumin, cayenne and process till well blended. Transfer to a container and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to let the flavors combine.

Fold in pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries.

Garnish with a drizzle of pumpkin seed oil and a sprinkle of paprika

Season with salt and pepper to taste

Beet Hummus Preparation

Pulse the beets, garlic, black beans in a food processor until fine.

Add tahini, cumin, salt, lemon juice and balsamic vinegar and puree until smooth.

Drizzle in the EVOO in a slow stream while the processor is running.

Taste, and adjust salt and lemon juice as needed.

Serve with whole wheat pita bread, sliced radishes, carrot and red pepper sticks.

Lemon Hummus Preparation

In a food processor, combine the beans, garlic, cumin, salt and olive oil.

Blend on a low speed gradually adding the reserved liquid till the desired consistency is achieved.

Add lemon juice to taste.

Serve with pita chips, cucumber slices, red pepper strips.

Watch Your Carolina at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, when we’ll draw the grand prize winner of the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a Big Green Egg from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center.