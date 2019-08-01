Updating your home can be exciting, but the details can be staggering. Narrowing down a budget, picking paint colors, finding the right furniture and determining the best use of space takes time and a lot of energy. Sometimes just dressing up existing space or rearranging furniture can be overwhelming.

Whether renovating or simply updating spaces in your home, designing interior spaces is a process that begins with a plan. It’s all about figuring out who you are and what makes your space unique to you.

Today’s Livin’ Upstate segment focuses on how to balance and style your entertainment center. We take a look at styling techniques and functionality to make a piece work in your space.

Entertainment centers have become more minimalistic in recent years. We see less and less of the big, heavy wall units that were popular in the 90s. These units not only had room for televisions and stereo systems, but also featured a good bit of space to display books, family photos and memorabilia.

Entertainment center design trends currently call for a cleaner look while still offering space to display a few items. It’s all about balance and style.

About the Author

Sammy Batts is a wife, new mom, lifestyle blogger, and passionate lover of all things interiors. She is the Founder and Lead Interior Designer at Fig Leaf + Co design studio located in Spartanburg, SC. Sammy is inspired by nature, community, history, and oat milk lattes.