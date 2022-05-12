Honoring Those Who Serve at The BMW Charity Pro-Am

The big event, the BMW charity Pro-Am is right around the corner and the BMW Charity Pro-Am in conjunction with Carolina Handling launched an online contest today to award four Burton golf bags to a Military Veteran, Firefighter, Police Officer and EMT. If you are active or retired military or a first responder, this contest is for you!

Military Veterans and First Responders not only will have a VIP view of the BMW Charity Pro-Am from the Carolina Handling Military Skybox, but will also get the chance to win a Burton golf bag hand painted by nationally known performance artist Joe Everson.

TO ENTER To enter, visit @carolina.handling on Facebook to post a photograph of yourself, family member or friend in uniform. Tag that person and they automatically will be entered to win one of the custom painted golf bags, valued at $5,000 each, in a random drawing to be held on Monday, June 13.