Hawaiian Teriyaki Burgers advance in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes

While sliders are typically found on the baseball diamond, Traci McConnell’s mini Hawaiian Teriyaki Burgers are just the ticket for hungry hoops watchers.

The fifth finalist in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, McConnell visited our kitchen in WSPA’s Studio B to prepare her recipe alongside Livin’ Upstate and Your Carolina Host Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen. A native of Western North Carolina who lives in Hendersonville, Traci loves to cook and is always trying new recipes. Entering recipe contests is a bit of a hobby and her family enjoys tasting each new recipe.

Using ingredients from Ingles, McConnell spiced up her teriyaki burgers with red pepper flakes, McCormick Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning and spicy brown mustard, then garnished the finished patties with spinach leaves, pineapple, bacon crumbles and jalapeno slices.

Ingredients

1 pound ground sirloin

1/2 pound ground pork

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

3/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon McCormick Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

Vegetable oil, for brushing on the grill rack

12 Kings Hawaiian Rolls, split

Fresh spinach leaves

1 20 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained

4 slices bacon, cooked & crumbled

Fresh spinach leaves

Directions

Prepare a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill with a cover or preheat a gas grill to medium-high.

To make the patties, combine the sirloin, pork, onion, egg, breadcrumbs, garlic, pepper, Grill Mates seasoning, mustard, and teriyaki sauce in a large bowl. Handle the meat as little as possible to avoid compacting it, mix well.

Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and form the patties to fit the buns.

When the grill is ready, brush the grill rack with vegetable oil. Place the patties on the rack, cover, and cook, turning once, until done to preference, 7 minutes on each side for well done.

During the last few minutes of cooking, place the buns, cut side down, on the outer edges of the rack to toast lightly.

To assemble the burgers, on each roll bottom, place several spinach leaves, then place a patty, pineapple, bacon crumbles, and a couple of jalapeno slices.

Brush bun tops with teriyaki sauce and serve.

Makes 12 slider burgers

Watch Your Carolina at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, when we’ll draw the grand prize winner of the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a Big Green Egg from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center.