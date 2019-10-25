Halloween happenings this weekend in Upstate SC

Events planned around the Upstate this weekend are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. Here are some of the Halloween happenings planned for tomorrow around the Upstate:

TD Saturday Market Autumn Harvest: Saturday, October 26

The TD Saturday Market presented by Prisma Health will end its season with an Autumn Harvest event. The event will take place on Main Street, from Court Street to Washington Street, from 8 a.m. until Noon. Market shoppers will find a fall harvest of fresh produce, gourmet foods and local crafts from 65 different market vendors. Featured seasonal market items will include pumpkins, apples, squash, heirloom lettuce, a variety of cheeses, jams, salsas and freshly baked assorted pastries and bread. Below is a complete schedule of special market events:

Children’s Trick-or-Treating

8 a.m. – Noon

Children can trick-or-treat at all the market vendor booths. A perfect way for the entire family to shop at the market.

8 a.m. – Noon

A season-long children’s program offering educational activities on Main Street at McBee Avenue.

9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The last one standing during this fun children’s game wins a tasty treat provided by participating market vendors.

11 a.m.

Children can show off their Halloween costumes at the market’s Halloween Costume Contest.

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street Greenville: Saturday, October 26

New this year, families are invited to trick-or-treat along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown merchants will identify their participation by displaying a green pumpkin in their window or in front of their business. Go here for a complete City of Greenville entertainment schedule and listing of all special events.

Halloween Hoopla, Greer City Park: Saturday, October 26

The Church at Greer Station and Resurrection Church present this free annual Halloween event in Greer City Park from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Come in your best Halloween costume and enjoy carnival games, inflatables, live performances, candy and more. Go here for more information.

Halloween Celebration, Northside Harvest Park, Spartanburg: Saturday, October 26

Presented by Hub City Farmers market, his event at Northside Harvest Park, 498 Howard Street in Spartanburg, includes a costume parade, bounce castle, raffles and vendors with candy. Event time is 8 a.m. until Noon. The Spartanburg County Bookmobile also will be on hand for Spooky Story Time. Go here for more information.

Trunk or Treat, Sadlers Creek State Park, Anderson: Saturday, October 26

Meet at the pavilion for Halloween fun from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Enjoy craft activities and games under the pavilion and hayrides will be available for $1 per person. There will be a costume contest, with prizes awarded at 6 p.m. for best costume for adult and child categories and best trunk decoration. Go here for more information.