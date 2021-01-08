Greenlink extends service hours, adds new 7-day pass

Greenlink, the public transportation system in Greenville County, has extended its service hours, with all 12 fixed routes now operating from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Later service hours for Saturdays are expected to follow in early 2021, however additional bus drivers are needed to finalize the service expansion. To help fill bus driver positions, Greenlink is offering a Bus Operator in Training program. For now, Saturday service hours will continue to be 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greenlink also is offering a new 7-day pass for customers to purchase via TouchPass.

“Time-based passes allow for unlimited rides – eliminating transfer fees for customers. We believe this pass will make fare payment easier and more convenient,” said Transit Director James Keel. “The TouchPass system will also reward our frequent customers with lower expenses by capping the maximum amount a passenger spends on fares each week.”

The 7-day pass is available for $12.50 for a full-fare adult customer. Students and youth ages 6-17 can purchase the 7-day pass for $10.50. Seniors age 65+, persons with a disability and Medicare recipients are eligible to receive the 7-day pass for $6.25.

With the fare cap, if a customer who cannot purchase a 7-day pass upfront continues to use TouchPass to pay for individual trips, the system will automatically cap the amount they spend at the 7-day pass price for which they are eligible. For example, if a full-fare customer continues to pay $1.50 per trip and $0.50 per transfer, once they spend $12.50, they will not be charged for any additional rides within the week.

TouchPass smartcards are available at the dispatch booth inside the downtown Transit Center at 100 W. McBee Avenue. The 7-day pass can be loaded onto the card at the dispatch booth with cash, credit card or debit card.

Registering the smartcard online also allows fares to be purchased with credit or debit cards at www.TouchPass.com. Smartphone users may choose to use the TouchPass app, which can be downloaded by searching for “TouchPass Transit” in the iOS or Android app stores, and then purchase fares directly within the app interface using credit or debit cards.

Greenlink is operated by the City of Greenville under contract to Greenville Transit Authority. The system operates 122 fixed routes to destinations across Greenville County and the city’s downtown trolley system. For more information, visit ridegreenlink.com.