Grazers Farm to Table opens at Famoda Farm in Taylors

Famoda Farm in Taylors is celebrating its 60th year in business this year with a new on-site farmers market called Grazers Farm to Table.

A true family business, the name Famoda came from taking the first two letters of father, mother and daughter, according to third generation owner Heather Collins.

“My grandfather started the business in 1962. His family had Brown Packing Plant in Gaffney, SC and when he sold his share to his brother, he bought the farm up here,” Collins said.

Since that time, Famoda Farm has raised registered Angus cattle and has now diversified into an event venue for weddings and special events and a center specializing in agritourism and agri education. Grazers opened at the farm on October 30, 2021.

“Now, more than ever, it is so important to know what you’re eating and know where your food comes from,” Collins said. “By partnering with local farms in the area, we’re able to provide the highest quality, farm fresh meats and proteins, as well as showcase local artisans and crafts in our store.”

About 15 minutes from Travelers Rest, SC and 30 minutes from downtown Greenville, Grazers at Famoda Farm has received a warm reception from the local community, Collins said.

“Not only are you able to come and get some really good products here, we also have baby calves, we have donkeys, chickens and pigs that we want kids in the community to take advantage of,” Collins said. “So often, kids don’t get the advantage of seeing animals, so through our agri education program, they’re actually able to come experience that.”

The day that she was born, Collins’ mother gave her two cows of her own, and Collins continued the tradition when her daughter was born.

“We have consistently built the herd and that’s hopefully how we will be able to continue the farm for the next 60 years,” Collins said.

Want to visit?

Grazers Farm to Table at Famoda Farm, 7410 Mountain View Road, Taylors, SC 29687, famodafarm.com.

For information on holding an event at Famoda Farm, call (919) 607-0523 or email hcollins@famodafarm.com.

Follow @GrazersFamodaFarm on Facebook.