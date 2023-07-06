Good Vibes Juice Bar offers healthy options in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. – Looking for an inviting atmosphere that offers delicious and nutritious options to satisfy your cravings? Look no further than Good Vibes Juice Bar in Easley.

The concept behind Good Vibes Juice Bar was born out of a desire for a healthier lifestyle.

“I moved to the area in ’96. I’ve been here for a while. I’ve seen all the growth in Greenville and Easley. I moved to Easley about 15 years ago,” Owner Julian Earle explained. “And during the pandemic, myself and my wife kind of started putting together the different juices at home. We were wanting to get healthy and noticed that there was a lack of healthy options in the area. So, as we were kind of putting together juices and really liking what we were doing and seeing the benefit of drinking these juices, we decided to open up a juice bar here in Easley. And I’m glad that we did it. It has been a great journey so far.”

Their menu features a variety of options, including cold-pressed juices, acai bowls, gourmet toast and smoothies.

“We press all of our juice right here. It’s all cold-pressed. We use some of our local farmers for some of our fruits and vegetables,” Julian explained.

Cold-pressed juices are their specialty, providing the highest quality and longest-lasting taste. If you’re new to juicing or acai bowls, the friendly staff is always ready to guide you and explain the benefits of their offerings.

Good Vibes Juice Bar in Easley is open from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to their regular hours, they also participate in pop-up events and offer catering services for special occasions.

For more information and to explore their menu, you can visit Good Vibes Juice Bar’s website at goodvibesjuicebar.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram. Don’t miss out on this exciting addition to the Easley community that brings together great taste, health-conscious options, and, of course, good vibes!