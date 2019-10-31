Get lost in the maze at Denver Downs Farm

Growing up on a farm is a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun, according to Catherine Garrison Davis of Denver Downs Farm in Anderson, SC.

Every fall, thousands of families get to experience family fun in the country when Denver Downs presents its annual Fall Festival Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. From picking pumpkins and pig races to running hay bales and playing in the straw barn, city slickers can take part in more than 35 fun-filled activities that farm kids take for granted.

“Denver Downs started as a cotton farm, transitioned to a dairy farm, and today is still a working farm devoted to agritourism and entertainment,” Davis said. “We love sharing our rich heritage of farming and the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives.”

Owned and operated by the Garrison family of Anderson County since 1869, Denver Downs is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The 900-acre farm is a landmark on Clemson Boulevard that has welcomed thousands of school children and families over the years.

The focal point of Denver Downs’ Fall Festival is the 10-acre corn maze which this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Moon Walk. Visitors can navigate the maze to find 12 hidden checkpoints or just have fun getting lost! Visitors are encouraged to bring glow items and flashlights to help find their way through the maze after dark.

Activities include a jumbo jumping pillow, cow train, zipline, giant spider web, corn hole, pig and duck races, giant tube slide, straw barn, corn box, hayrides and much more.

Want to go?

What: Denver Downs Fall Festival and Corn Maze is open daily until November 17

Where: Denver Downs Farm, 1515 Denver Road, Anderson, SC 29625

When: Open daily through November 17. Monday-Thursdays 10am-5pm; Friday & Saturdays 10am-10pm; Sundays 1-6pm

Admission: Fri-Sun, $17.50; Mon-Thurs, $12.50; Group tickets (25+) Fri-Sun, $16.00.

For more information visit the Denver Downs Farm website or follow the farm on Facebook.