Gail Richards of Chesnee wins Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes

Livin’ Upstate and Ingles are inviting you to share your best recipes this year in our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes where you’ll have a chance to win some great prizes and appear on TV.

Each quarterly contest will have a different theme as we go in search of the Upstate’s most savory seasonal dishes. Our first Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes is in the books with Gail Richards of Chesnee taking home the grand prize – a Big Green Egg and all the accessories from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

Five finalists were drawn from entries in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes: Veera Gaul of Greenville, Kim Garrison of Taylors, Brenda Watts of Gaffney, Gail Richards of Chesnee and Traci McConnell of Hendersonville, NC. Each finalist received a $250 Ingles gift card and had a shot at taking home the grand prize.

We recorded our finalists as they prepared their recipes alongside Your Carolina Host Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen in Studio B at WSPA’s Spartanburg headquarters. The segments the week of March 2 on Your Carolina. In case you missed seeing them, we’ve posted all of them at Livin’ Upstate, along with ingredients and instructions for making these great recipes at home:

Our next Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes will kick off on March 24 as we go in search of great dishes for Memorial Day gatherings.