Gail Richards’ Key Lime Pie makes the Carolina Eats summertime dessert recipe finals

When it comes to summertime desserts, it’s hard to beat Key Lime Pie.

Gail Richards of Chesnee entered her version of the tasty treat in the Carolina Eats Summertime Desserts Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. Richards was drawn as a finalist in the quarterly Carolina Eats sweepstakes and received a $250 Ingles gift card. She also is entered in the drawing to win the sweepstakes’ grand prize, a $500 gift certificate from Hampton Furniture in Anderson. Richards also appeared on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, preparing her recipe alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina co-host Jamarcus Gaston.

“Key limes are a bit more citrusy than a regular lime, so you get that tartness. Then, you also have that sweetness from the condensed milk,” Richards said. So, it’s a really good dessert.”

Key Lime Pie

Ingredients – Crust

1 1/2 – 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs

3-4 tbsp sugar

5-6 tbsp melted butter

Ingredients – Filling

24 oz can sweetened, condensed milk

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup key lime juice (for best results, juice approximately 20 key limes to yield 3/4 cup or you can use Nellie and Joe’s Key Lime Juice)

2 egg yolks

Zest from 1 lime or key lime

Ingredients – Whipped Cream

8 oz heavy cream

1 tbsp vanilla

3-4 tbsp powdered sugar

Directions