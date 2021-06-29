Gail Richards’ Key Lime Pie makes the Carolina Eats summertime dessert recipe finals
When it comes to summertime desserts, it’s hard to beat Key Lime Pie.
Gail Richards of Chesnee entered her version of the tasty treat in the Carolina Eats Summertime Desserts Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. Richards was drawn as a finalist in the quarterly Carolina Eats sweepstakes and received a $250 Ingles gift card. She also is entered in the drawing to win the sweepstakes’ grand prize, a $500 gift certificate from Hampton Furniture in Anderson. Richards also appeared on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, preparing her recipe alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina co-host Jamarcus Gaston.
“Key limes are a bit more citrusy than a regular lime, so you get that tartness. Then, you also have that sweetness from the condensed milk,” Richards said. So, it’s a really good dessert.”
Key Lime Pie
Ingredients – Crust
- 1 1/2 – 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs
- 3-4 tbsp sugar
- 5-6 tbsp melted butter
Ingredients – Filling
- 24 oz can sweetened, condensed milk
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup key lime juice (for best results, juice approximately 20 key limes to yield 3/4 cup or you can use Nellie and Joe’s Key Lime Juice)
- 2 egg yolks
- Zest from 1 lime or key lime
Ingredients – Whipped Cream
- 8 oz heavy cream
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 3-4 tbsp powdered sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Pulse graham crackers in food processor until they are fine crumbs. (A pre-made crust can be substituted to save time, but a home-made crust produces best results).
- Add sugar and butter then pulse until combined.
- Press crumbs onto pie plate (bottom and sides).
- Bake for 6-8 minutes or until golden brown.
- Allow crust to cool completely.
- For Filling (Preheat oven to 350 degrees)
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat on med-high for 2 minutes.
- Pour into cooled pie crust.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until filling wiggles slightly in the center when you gently tap or shake pan. Pro Tip: Keep an eye on the pie while cooking. You do not want the top to turn any shade of brown.
- Cool for at least 30 minutes, then refrigerate until chilled.
- In a bowl, whip the heavy cream on high until stiff peaks begin to form.
- Add in vanilla and powdered sugar and mix until the cream is firm.
- Spread whipped cream on top of the pie then sprinkle with lime zest and garnish with a few slices of key limes. Keep pie chilled until ready to serve. Enjoy!