Five outfit essentials for a comfy and cute Thanksgiving

While lots of people are already preparing for Christmas, we are anxiously awaiting the most delicious holiday of the year. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to connect with family and friends and, of course, enjoy something scrumptious. While you are planning your travel schedule, creating a weekend agenda and prepping yummy dishes, you may have forgotten one key detail: what you’ll wear! No biggie though, because I’m here just in time to give you some cozy cute outfit inspiration that will leave you plenty of room for an extra dinner roll (or two.)

Here are five essentials you need for the perfect Thanksgiving Day outfit:

Dressy Leggings

Who says you can’t wear leggings to a family gathering? If you wear leggings the right way, you can wear them just about anywhere. Purchasing a legging that has unique details gives your outfit a dressier look without compromising the comfort of traditional leggings. Try faux leather leggings, moto leggings or neutral patterned leggings for a dressier take on these around-the-house favorites.

If leggings aren’t for you, try a jegging. They are the perfect mix between leggings and jeans, providing the sturdy support of jeans with the comfort of a legging.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings | Tone on Tone Camo Leggings | Moto Leggings | Jegging

Oversized Sweater

The key to wearing leggings anywhere, is wearing a shirt that is long enough to cover your bum. Oversized sweaters are the perfect option for this time of year. Cowl necks, bat wings and chunky cable knits are among the trendiest sweaters of the season. Grab one in a fall color with a rich texture to really make your outfit pop.

Batwing Sweater | Chunky Cable Knit Sweater | Lizard Thicket Sweater Dress

Comfortable Shoes

Let’s be honest, most people spend Thanksgiving in a living room. There’s no need to torture yourself with high heels or uncomfortable wedges on such a casual holiday. Try a short, flat boot with a wide shaft, an over-the-knee boot or a combat boot to dress up your leggings. Opting for one of these boots will keep you from regretting you shoes choice when it comes time for family flag football in the yard.

Over-the-knee boots | Flat Moto Boots | Combat Boots

Warm Coat

The temps are steadily dropping, and chances are, you’ll be outside on Thanksgiving Day at some point. Whether you’re braving the elements during travel, popping outside for a family photo or just wanting an extra piece to add to your outfit, a warm coat is a necessity.

Packable Puffer Coat | Dressed Up Funnel Neck Coat | Utility Jacket

Easy Accessories

The last thing you want is a necklace that dangles into your gravy or bracelets that clang on the fine china. Simple and light jewelry makes for a comfy and cute addition to your outfit.

All Weather (no jingle) Bracelets | Light Weight Hoops | Short Layered Necklace

We hope that these five essentials help you create an outfit that makes you feel comfortable and confident. Travel safely and enjoy a weekend with your loved ones. There’s so much to be thankful for!

About the Author

Payton Reed is a resident of Spartanburg, SC and a copywriter at Jackson Marketing, Motorsports & Events in Greenville, SC. A native of Mississippi and a graduate of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Payton is a fashion and lifestyle blogger on PublicDisplayofAccessories.com.