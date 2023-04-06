Fiore & Fields offers handcrafted, nature-inspired bath and body goods

GREENWOOD, S.C. – A mother-daughter team in Greenwood is handcrafting beautiful, nature-inspired bath and body products. Their brand, Fiore & Fields, is sold in multiple stores across the Upstate as well as online.

We spoke with the owner, Alysia Hayes, and her daughter, Emma Kate, who is the maker of the products.

“We handcraft sugar scrubs, body butters, and perfume oils,” Alysia explained. “Our perfume oils are probably our biggest seller, along with our milk and oats bar soaps. And hopefully by Mother’s Day, we will have a surprise new product coming to our shop!”

Emma Kate said she has always been interested in making bath and body products, but the business started after she received a gift.

“It started with a Christmas gift when I was like 10-years-old,” Emma Kate explained. “I got a soap making kit, and then started making it for friends and family, and then just kind of added to that, and now here we are.”

Fiore and Fields currently offers the following fragrances:

Bare Blooms – A light floral blend of cactus blossom, lily, and rose accented by notes of creamy coconut, amber, sheer musk, and sandalwood.

– A light floral blend of cactus blossom, lily, and rose accented by notes of creamy coconut, amber, sheer musk, and sandalwood. Blackberry & Magnolia – Ripe blackberries mingle with notes of southern magnolias, melon, and sugar crystals. Lightly sweet & floral. Another customer favorite!

– Ripe blackberries mingle with notes of southern magnolias, melon, and sugar crystals. Lightly sweet & floral. Another customer favorite! Bliss – A cheerful combination of orange blossoms, floral notes, & vetiver.

– A cheerful combination of orange blossoms, floral notes, & vetiver. Garden Soiree – A soirée-worthy scent of juicy citrus, sparkling berries, and bubbly champagne.

– A soirée-worthy scent of juicy citrus, sparkling berries, and bubbly champagne. Gratitude – Notes of bergamot and coriander completed with jasmine, lavender, and rose. It’s our signature scent & customer favorite!

– Notes of bergamot and coriander completed with jasmine, lavender, and rose. It’s our signature scent & customer favorite! Dream – A soft, dreamy fragrance of mandarin, lavender, apple martini, & white amber.

– A soft, dreamy fragrance of mandarin, lavender, apple martini, & white amber. Serenity – A soothing scent of nature’s milk, creamy coconut, vanilla, and white musk.

“We, from the get go, wanted our fragrances to be light and cover a range of floral, citrus, warm, and a little sweet. We really, I feel like, have created a collection that has a scent for everybody,” Alysia explained.

You can purchase any of the scents as perfume roller balls, shea and sugar body scrubs, shea and aloe body butters, milk and oat soap bars, or lip balms. Emma Kate suggested following the body scrub with a body butter for smooth skin and all-day fragrance.

Locally, you can find their products at Main & Maxwell in Greenwood, the Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery in Greenville, and at the upcoming Makers Collective Company Indie Craft Parade in May.

For more information, visit Fiore & Field’s Etsy shop, Facebook or Instagram.