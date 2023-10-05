Experience the magic of Raven and Moon: A Simpsonville sanctuary for holistic healing

SIMPSONVILLE, SC – Nestled in Simpsonville, Raven and Moon is more than a crystal boutique; it’s a women-owned, intentional lifestyle shop dedicated to consciously curated goods and holistic healing services.

While the shop offers ethically sourced crystals and handcrafted artisanal items, owners Nichole Martini and Melissa Manto also offer a variety of classes and sessions, including astrology birth chart readings, Reiki sessions, sound healing, and tarot readings.

“Everyone can benefit from these practices because this helps with stress and being out of balance in all the ways that we are,” Martini explained. “Anyone who needs to just let their nervous system recalibrate and recharge sound baths are great for that. And there’s a lot of confusion of what a sound bath is. So, I want to just mention that it is meditation. You come here, you lie on a yoga mat and you relax. And then it’s our job to play different instruments to help restore the body, restore the mind, and give people rest that they may not be able to have in their busy lives.”

They also offer several events throughout each month. Some of the events include incense crafting, full moon circles, and yoga.

“On the first Saturday of every month, we actually offer an event called Community Reiki, and that gives the community a chance to come in and experience Reiki in a group setting, and they receive a mini session. That way they can familiarize themselves with the space and understand and feel what Reiki is before they can commit to anything else,” Manto said.

On October 14, Raven and Moon will hold it’s one-year anniversary celebration and sale, and they invite the community to join in the festivities. The event will showcase mini tarot readings, Reiki sessions and sound healing, providing an opportunity for newcomers to explore the shop’s offerings while celebrating their remarkable journey.

Raven and Moon is located at 413 SE Main Street in Simpsonville. To learn more about their services and events, visit ravenandmoon.co and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.