Experience the culinary magic of Charlie’s Hot Buns in Sapphire, NC

SAPPHIRE, N.C. – Nothing beats the aroma of freshly baked bread straight out of the oven, and Charlie’s Hot Buns in Sapphire, North Carolina, has mastered the art with their colossal cinnamon buns that rival the size of your head.

When you walk in the door of the little bake shop, originally built in 1933, you’re greeted by Sally, who is as sweet and warm as the buns themselves.

The chef, Charlie Hudson, has been a professional chef for more than 30 years, working in restaurants, resort hotels, country clubs, food trucks, and teaching culinary school. After experimenting with a recipe that was shared with him in 2021, he and his wife, Sally, decided to open their restaurant.

“We focus on a jumbo cinnamon bun with a honey orange glaze,” Charlie explained. “I was inspired by my mom. She had a recipe for cinnamon buns, and I said, ‘Great, send me the recipe.’ And I started giving them to friends and neighbors. I brought some hot buns to a dinner with a group of friends. We’re all sitting around, and they said, ‘Hey, you should start selling these things!'”

“We’re moving into other products. I’m doing English muffins on Saturdays now, and there are some other things down the road, maybe croissants. I’ve had some people calling for that, but it’s just a matter of time, and you know, getting it right,” he continued.

Charlie also makes yeast rolls, hamburger and slider buns, focaccia, and sesame cocktail crackers. The restaurant sells merchandise and handcrafted Charlie’s Cinnamon Buns candles.

Being part of the community and supporting local businesses is important to Charlie, who credits friends and neighbors for keeping him going.

“I’ve got a neighbor who did the logo. I’ve got neighbors who have helped me with the initial business set up. Chamber of Commerce Thomas Taulbee was a big spark in inspiration to me to get things going. He planted the seed to get involved in the community, and the community has certainly given back to me,” Charlie explained. “We carry local coffee from Pisgah Roasters, sodas from Devil’s Foot Brewing in Asheville, and I use honey from a local beekeeper out of Sylva, Honey Mountain Bee Farm, in the honey orange glaze.”

Charlie’s Hot Buns products are available at the following locations:

During our visit, they were busy preparing yeast rolls for holiday pre-orders.

“If you can’t make it in person, you can visit our website. We’ll be happy to ship the products right to your door,” he said.

For more information or to place an order, visit charlieshotbuns.com. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Note: Charlie’s Hot Buns will be closed from Dec. 24, 2023 to Feb. 2, 2024.