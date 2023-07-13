Experience Southern hospitality and culinary delights at Maples on Main in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. – Rutherfordton, North Carolina, is a town that exudes small-town charm and a sense of community. Nestled on Main Street, Maples on Main is the newest addition to this town. We had the pleasure of speaking with the owners, Dan and Alex Maples, about their café and the unique experience it offers.

As we sat down with Dan and Alex, they expressed their pride in creating a space that truly reflects their values and the lifestyle they wanted to embrace. The couple’s journey began when they made a bold decision to leave their successful careers as insurance agents in Florida. They sold their big house, renovated an RV into a tiny house, and set off on an adventure. However, fate had different plans for them when their RV broke down in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

It was during this unexpected detour that Dan and Alex discovered Rutherfordton. The town captivated their hearts, and they quickly became enchanted by its warmth and genuine hospitality. They felt an instant connection to the people and the community. That’s when the idea of Maples on Main was born.

Entering Maples on Main feels like stepping onto a movie set, as many visitors have attested. The café offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere, reminiscent of a quaint European café. In fact, a French patron once remarked that it gave her a taste of Paris.

Dan and Alex have made it their mission to offer something for everyone. They take pride in providing an extensive selection, including unique gluten-free. If you’re craving comfort food, look no further than their signature dishes. The “Mother Clucker” chicken sandwich has become a favorite among patrons, and for those who crave a little heat, the “Hot Mother Clucker” with Nashville hot sauce is a must-try. The “Belgian Chick” pairs crispy chicken with a Belgian pearl sugar waffle. Additionally, Maples on Main imports New York water bagels from the Bronx, ensuring an authentic taste, and offers freshly baked pastries daily from their talented baker, Eileen. Don’t forget to indulge in their heavenly banana pudding—a true crowd-pleaser.

What sets Rutherfordton apart is the collaborative and supportive nature of its business community. The couple explained that rather than viewing each other as competitors, business owners come together, understanding that their success contributes to the town’s overall prosperity. On opening day, neighboring business owners were present at Maples on Main, helping out and celebrating the occasion. The café has become a hub of local camaraderie, with visits from the mayor, the town manager, and beloved local personality Magnolia, adding to the friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

If you find yourself passing through Rutherfordton, North Carolina, take a moment to stop and experience the small-town charm and hospitality that defines this remarkable town. Maples on Main offers not only a delightful dining experience but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the true essence of Rutherfordton. So, make a stop at Maples on Main, savor a delicious meal, and soak up the genuine warmth of this charming community.

Maples on Main is located at 211 N Main Street in Rutherfordton. It is open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (828) 980-3266.