Experience Kenny Rogers’ photography at the Upcountry History Museum

GREENVILLE, S.C. – You’ve heard of Kenny Rogers, the Grammy Award winning musician, but have you heard of Kenny Rogers, the celebrated photographer? Well, now through June 18, you can visit the Upcountry History Museum and see his work firsthand.

Through the Years: Kenny Rogers’ Photographs of America is a special exhibition organized by The Kenny Rogers Estate. It features 60 of Rogers’ stunning photographs of America, celebrities and working people.

Photography gave Rogers a creative outlet apart from the fast paced life of an entertainer. Crisscrossing America on his concert tours, he took every opportunity to get out and shoot pictures, documenting unique views of North America and the people he met.

Influenced by fashion and celebrity photographer Milton H. Greene, who was famed for his Marilyn Monroe portraits, Rogers’ two most notable mentors were renowned portrait photographer Yousuf Karsh, and John Sexton, a noted landscape photographer who served as Ansel Adams’ late-in-life assistant.

Rogers received an Honorary Master of Photography degree from the Professional Photographers of America in 2014. In 2017, he was honored with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Louis, MO. Rogers published three books of his photography in 1986, 1987, and 2001.

See Through the Years: Kenny Rogers’ Photographs of America, now on display at the Upcountry History Museum, located at 540 Buncombe Street in Greenville.

Advertisement

The Upcountry History Museum is open:

Tuesday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday: Ask about Private Group Visits

Admission Rate:

$12 Adults

$11 Senior adults (ages 65 and up) and college students with valid ID

$9 Children age 3 to 18

FREE Children age 2 and under

Tickets may be purchased online. For more information, visit the Upcountry History Museum’s website, email info@upcountryhistory.org or call (864) 467-3100.