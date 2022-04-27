Exciting New Service Coming to Interim HealthCare

Interim Healthcare is known for their in home care and their hospice care. In May, Interim HealthCare’s award-winning team has an exciting new announcement as they are adding Telehealth to their list of services that will bring peace of mind to their patients.

What does this mean for a patient?

James Yarborough, Interim HealthCare Director of Clinical Systems and Technology tells us that patients will receive equipment to put in their homes where they can monitor their vital signs and connect with nurses. The true benefit is that nurses can follow patients through alerts and they will be able to provide important care. Video conferencing will also be available to patients and this can help educate a patient as well as the family.

How does it work?

An app can be downloaded that will record diagnostics and help nurses, patients and family members stay connected. This is just another tool that will equip nurses out in the field and help them give individualized care that patients deserve.

Interim HealthCare serves the Upstate and the Midlands. Telehealth will be available to all home health patients.

For More Information –

Interim HealthCare

(800) 439-4590

interimcares.com