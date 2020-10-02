Evelyn Ruff, The Strongboys advance to Anderson Sings Elite Eight

Anderson Sings is heading into the final rounds with only four head-to-head matchups left in Anderson County’s first-ever virtual singing competition.

Presented by The Peoples Bank and sponsored by Anderson Mall and Foothills Property Management, Anderson Sings is a single elimination bracketed competition, with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Anderson County.

Bracket winners are determined by the artist that receives the highest number of online votes – with each vote raising $1 for United Way agencies. The winner in the final bracket will receive a grand prize package that includes $1,000 cash, performances at Celebrate Anderson 2021 and on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, and the chance to record a track at the legendary Capricorn Studios in Macon, GA.

Artists making it to the final pairings include Evelyn Ruff and The Strongboys.

Anderson high school student Evelyn Ruff says her voice teacher and her parents encouraged her to participate in the competition. Known for her performances in local theatre, Ruff says the sing off fuels her love of musical theater.

Advertisement

“I love musical theater and that’s what I want to go to college for,” Ruff said. “I think it’s great to be doing something along the lines of what I want to be pursuing, so doing a singing competition kind of makes sense. It’s pretty exciting.”

Winning the competition’s $1,000 prize would aid her college pursuits, Ruff added.

For The Strongboys, winning Anderson Sings would help raise awareness about the band and assist with production of the group’s second album, which is now underway.

“It’s been really great to see the other musicians,” said band member Dan Hamilton. “There’s some real talent and it’s exciting and humbling to be a part of it. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The band performs original music, along with covers of Tom Petty to Taylor Swift and everything in between. Check out The Strongboys on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and find their first alum on Spotify.

Follow Anderson County’s virtual singing competition on the Anderson Sings Facebook page @UWAndersonSings.

Voting for Anderson Sings Round Four concludes on Saturday, October 3, at Noon. To vote, go to the Anderson Sings website.