Elevate Your NYE: A spectacular winter wonderland awaits at Juniper’s Rooftop Gala

GREENVILLE, S.C. – As the countdown to the New Year begins, Juniper, the esteemed restaurant and bar located in Camperdown Plaza’s AC Hotel, is gearing up to host an unforgettable all-inclusive rooftop gala. Revelers are invited to join in the festivities high above the city lights and usher in 2024 with style and sophistication.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Greenville’s skyline, Juniper’s New Year’s Eve gala promises to be a winter wonderland of glamour and excitement. Guests can expect an evening filled with gourmet delights, top-shelf libations, and two- floors of entertainment that will leave them talking well into the New Year. Guests will also get to experience the all-new Jasmine Nightclub experience.

All tickets include access to all levels of the party, premium bars, food and dessert stations, and a midnight toast with Chandon Brut. For those seeking an elevated experience, Juniper offers VIP packages that include valet parking, early access, VIP seating, a private bar, and additional perks to make the night truly special.

The event will kick off at 8:30 p.m. at 315 South Main Street in Greenville.

Tickets for Juniper’s New Year’s Eve gala are limited, and with the promise of an extraordinary celebration, they are sure to sell out. To secure your spot at Juniper’s rooftop gala and for more information on ticket prices and packages, visit junipernye.com.

To reserve an Igloo Experience at Juniper, as mentioned in the video above, click here.

For more information about Juniper, visit junipergvl.com. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.