Edgewood Farm offers unique event space along the shores of Lake Hartwell

Lindsay Lloyd was planning her own wedding as design and construction of Edgewood Farm got underway. Like most brides, she was focused on the details of her special day – details that helped her shape a new wedding and event venue along the shores of Lake Hartwell in Townville.

“We took pieces from this place that we liked and this idea that we saw from here, and we just created a space that would be perfect for any type of gathering, from a full weekend wedding to a baby shower or corporate event. You can hold any type of event here,” Lloyd said.

The centerpiece of the 28-acre venue is a custom crafted hemlock barn featuring a grand reception hall with built-in bar and prep kitchen to serve and seat up to 250 guests.

And while it resembles a barn on the outside, Edgewood Farm’s reception hall has high-end features such as six-foot, crystal chandeliers, handcrafted wrought iron, marble accents and natural stained ceilings with exposed rafters. The positioning of windows and the installation of glass doors rather than solid wood for an abundance of natural light are some of the details that owners focused on, as well.

“We wanted to make sure that every place in here was a good spot for a picture,” Lloyd said.

Advertisement

With 5,800 square feet of indoor space, the building’s lower level includes a bridal suite with private powder room, and a groom’s suite upstairs. An upper-level balcony overlooking the reception hall is the perfect spot for picture taking or just taking it all in.

For outdoor events or post ceremony relaxing, Edgewood Farm offers 2,400 square feet of porches and patios, and an amphitheater seating about 200. And next year, an open-air chapel that can seat up to 100 guests will be built on lakefront property at the farm.

But event space is just the beginning at Edgewood Farm. Believing that their destination wedding venue needed to be a one-stop shop, Lloyd and her business partner, Kelly Herringshaw, included two cottages in the initial building plan. Each cottage features a full kitchen and overnight accommodations for up to eight guests. Plans call for construction of four additional cottages next year.

While farm/barn destinations presently are trending in the wedding industry, the owners of Edgewood Farm understand that trends last only so long.

“We’ve taken that into account with a lot of things,” Lloyd said. “We put in chandeliers which are Swarovski crystal so you can pull from that style. We also left our air ducts exposed so you can pull from the industrial side. And with our outdoor ceremony space you can go Boho. We may be a barn, but we’re not just a barn.”

And Edgewood Farm is not just a wedding venue, says Corporate Business Manager Denise Scalf. Its location right off Interstate 85 and amenities such as projection equipment, complimentary WiFi and ample parking make it a perfect spot for business meetings and corporate retreats.

For more information, visit edgewoodfarmevents.com or call (864) 483-0226.

Video production by Garcia Visuals.