Ed McDowell of Chesnee is a Carolina Eats finalist with Ed’s Signature Wings

When Ed McDowell of Chesnee calls his wings a signature dish, he’s not kidding.

The owner of Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning & Rub, Ed and his wife, Ysante, entered their Ed’s Signature Wings recipe in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, sharing the secret of their delicious wings for all to enjoy.

As someone who loves to cook and eat, McDowell said he created his Ed’s All Purpose products as an alternative to salt and pepper.

“I love cooking and I wanted something different from your basic salt and pepper, and something that is good for your body, as well,” McDowell said. “I got in there and started messing around and Ed’s All Purpose was born.”

The low-to-no sodium products are gluten free and contain no MSG. Ed’s products are flavor enhancers rather than seasoning salts, he said.

In addition to wings, Ed’s seasonings truly are all purpose, with food lovers using them on all types of meats, seafood, vegetables and even popcorn.

As one of four finalists in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, the McDowell’s received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

Ed’s Signature Wings Recipe

Ingredients:

3 lbs. of chicken drumettes or flats

¼ cup of your choice of Ed’s Seasonings

2 teaspoons of hot sauce

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Cooking spray

Optional: 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

Directions: