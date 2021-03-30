Ed McDowell of Chesnee is a Carolina Eats finalist with Ed’s Signature Wings
When Ed McDowell of Chesnee calls his wings a signature dish, he’s not kidding.
The owner of Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning & Rub, Ed and his wife, Ysante, entered their Ed’s Signature Wings recipe in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, sharing the secret of their delicious wings for all to enjoy.
As someone who loves to cook and eat, McDowell said he created his Ed’s All Purpose products as an alternative to salt and pepper.
“I love cooking and I wanted something different from your basic salt and pepper, and something that is good for your body, as well,” McDowell said. “I got in there and started messing around and Ed’s All Purpose was born.”
The low-to-no sodium products are gluten free and contain no MSG. Ed’s products are flavor enhancers rather than seasoning salts, he said.
In addition to wings, Ed’s seasonings truly are all purpose, with food lovers using them on all types of meats, seafood, vegetables and even popcorn.
As one of four finalists in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, the McDowell’s received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.
Ed’s Signature Wings Recipe
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs. of chicken drumettes or flats
- ¼ cup of your choice of Ed’s Seasonings
- 2 teaspoons of hot sauce
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- Cooking spray
- Optional: 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley
Directions:
- Preheat oven 400 degrees
- Place aluminum foil in baking sheet
- Place baking rack on top of baking sheet
- Lightly coat baking rack with cooking spray
- Rinse chicken thoroughly and pat dry with paper towel
- Place chicken in large mixing bowl along with cooking oil and hot sauce
- Toss to coat evenly
- Add your choice of Ed’s Seasoning to bowl
- Toss wings until coated
- Arrange chicken in single layers on baking rack
- Bake for 45 minutes until crispy or golden brown
- Sprinkle with more Ed’s Seasoning when done for extra flavor
- Top with parsley when done (optional)
- Serve with your favorite dipping sauce