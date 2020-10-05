Duos Meandering Melodies, Nikki Callaham & Holly Bearden reach Anderson Sings Elite 8

Anderson Sings Competition

Anderson Sings, Anderson County’s first-ever virtual singing competition, is down to the Elite 8, with duos Meandering Melodies and Nikki Callaham & Holly Bearden facing off in the Round Four bracket.

Presented by The Peoples Bank and sponsored by Anderson Mall and Foothills Property Management, Anderson Sings is a single elimination bracketed competition, with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Anderson County.

Bracket winners are determined by the artist that receives the highest number of online votes – with each vote raising $1 for United Way agencies. The winner in the final bracket will receive a grand prize package that includes $1,000, performances at Celebrate Anderson 2021 and on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, and the chance to record a track at the legendary Capricorn Studios in Macon, GA.

Meandering Melodies features siblings Chris Davison and Whitney Smith. The two grew up singing in church choir, at social gatherings and around the campfire.

“The competition has been a great way for us to get more serious about (our music), start trying to get better and have fun doing it,” said Chris, who owns his own business, teaching drums and guitar.

Whitney, a music therapist who works with individuals with a variety of disabilities, says she sees the positive impact music can make in people’s lives.

“I’ve always personally found music helpful for myself – a great outlet and a great way of dealing with stress and other things,” she said.

For kindergarten teachers Nikki Callaham and Holly Bearden, entering Anderson Sings was a way to help raise money for weekend backpacks and other support that the United Way provides for its students.

“We’re not musicians. We did all of this to support United Way,” said Holly, who along with Nikki, teaches at Homeland Park Elementary School in Anderson School District 5, which partners with United Way. “All the money coming in for this competition actually helps out our kids.”

Follow Anderson County’s virtual singing competition on the Anderson Sings Facebook page @UWAndersonSings.

Voting in this bracket concludes on Tuesday, October 6, at Noon. To vote, go to the Anderson Sings website.