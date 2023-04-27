Discover the rich history and vibrant community at The Silos in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. – The Silos in Easley is a one-of-a-kind destination that offers visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history of the Upstate while enjoying diverse food vendors and entertainment. Once a premier grain distribution center in the 1940s, The Silos has transformed into a bustling community hub that is open seven days a week.

From Belladina’s Pizzeria from Naples, Italy, to Indigo India Street Kitchen and Pink Mama’s Ice Cream, visitors can try something different every visit. Inky’s is known for their authentic cheesesteaks, while You Drive Me Glazey offers fresh mini gourmet doughnuts. Ninja Warrior Coffee House roasts all their own ethically-sourced coffee, and Silos Brewing Company offers craft beer and seltzers.

Owners DJ and Stacey Desrosiers said they wanted to create a gathering space for the community, while supporting small businesses and incorporating as much of the space’s history.

“We wanted it to be your neighborhood place,” Stacey added. “That everybody, no matter your walk of life, no matter your socioeconomic status, all feel welcome and all feel served.”

“It’s such a diverse group of individuals coming out here, and that was our main driver when we were trying to design this place,” DJ said. “It’s open to everybody. Everybody feels welcome. I mean, you’ll have a church group sitting right next to a biker group.”

But The Silos is more than just a place to eat and socialize. It’s also a place with a big heart.

“We’ve been so fortunate to partner with a bunch of different small businesses,” Stacey said. “Not only do we have these seven amazing options, they all collaborate together to do some amazing things.”

The property partners and owners have poured over $45,000 in charitable work back into the community of the Upstate. This commitment to the community is a testament to the owners’ mission to bring people together and foster a sense of belonging.

With its history, various food options, and commitment to community, The Silos is a must-visit destination in the Upstate. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, make sure to stop by The Silos, located at 122 Folger Street in Easley. Grab some food, sit back and enjoy a cold brew, while soaking up the unique atmosphere. For more information, visit thesilosofeasley.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.