Diane Leary’s Cabbage Casserole makes the finals in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes

You might never consider putting cornflakes and cabbage together, but Diane Leary’s Cabbage Casserole does just that and it’s a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

“I call food my love language,” says Leary of Anderson. “I consider myself a kitchen missionary because a lot of the food that I cook I take to people who are in need or sick or are having problems in the family. But then I mostly cook for my family and that’s where my love is.”

As a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Leary received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

CABBAGE CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

4 cups cornflakes

4 cups shredded cabbage

½ cup butter

1 small onion (diced)

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

½ cup whole milk

½ can Laura Lynn Cream of Celery Soup

1 cup sharp shredded cheese, grated

Directions:

In a bowl, mix cornflakes, cabbage and melted butter together

Add all other ingredients to this mixture

Lightly grease a 9×13 casserole dish and pour mixture into dish

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes

Diane’s Pro Tip: Use 1 bag of shredded cabbage mix, found in the fresh vegetable section, instead of shredding the cabbage yourself. “I like it because it has three colors in it – the purple cabbage, the carrots and the regular cabbage, so when you finish your product, it really looks good,” she says.