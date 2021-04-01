Diane Leary’s Cabbage Casserole makes the finals in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes
You might never consider putting cornflakes and cabbage together, but Diane Leary’s Cabbage Casserole does just that and it’s a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.
“I call food my love language,” says Leary of Anderson. “I consider myself a kitchen missionary because a lot of the food that I cook I take to people who are in need or sick or are having problems in the family. But then I mostly cook for my family and that’s where my love is.”
As a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Leary received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.
CABBAGE CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cornflakes
- 4 cups shredded cabbage
- ½ cup butter
- 1 small onion (diced)
- 1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
- ½ cup whole milk
- ½ can Laura Lynn Cream of Celery Soup
- 1 cup sharp shredded cheese, grated
Directions:
- In a bowl, mix cornflakes, cabbage and melted butter together
- Add all other ingredients to this mixture
- Lightly grease a 9×13 casserole dish and pour mixture into dish
- Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes
Diane’s Pro Tip: Use 1 bag of shredded cabbage mix, found in the fresh vegetable section, instead of shredding the cabbage yourself. “I like it because it has three colors in it – the purple cabbage, the carrots and the regular cabbage, so when you finish your product, it really looks good,” she says.