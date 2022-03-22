Crowdpleaser Italian Surf & Turf Pasta is a Carolina Eats Pasta Creations recipe finalist

Derek Vanderford grew up in a family of great cooks, watching closely and learning as his grandfather and mother created in the kitchen.

Vanderford entered his own creation, Crowdpleaser Italian Surf & Turf Pasta, in the Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles and was drawn as one of the four finalists.

“One of my favorite things to do is play in the kitchen and watch the food shows,” said Vanderford of Union, SC. “My grandfather was a really good cook and my Mom was a good cook, and so I’ve paid attention in the kitchen a lot.”

As a sweepstakes finalist, Vanderford received a $250 Ingles gift card and is entered into the drawing to win the grand prize, an LG Range from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

Crowdpleaser Italian Surf & Turf Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb. sweet Italian sausage

1 lb. raw shrimp (peeled, deveined)

Half box angel hair pasta

2 cups baby spinach

1 tomato (diced)

1 cup diced bell peppers

1 bottle traditional classic Italian dressing

1 tbsp. Pesto Parmesan cheese

Directions: