CreativeSoul Photography exhibit on display in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A Greenville native and her husband are making waves worldwide with their creatively captured images of Black children in empowering poses.

Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, New York Times bestselling creators, have garnered viral attention, featuring in media outlets such as the Steve Harvey show, Essence, Good Morning America, OWN, Glamour, PopSugar, and many others. Their work has received praise from celebrities like Taraji P. Henson and Will Smith, and they’ve recently collaborated with Disney to create a line of Disney Princesses.

The Faces of Diaspora: A Visual Journey by CreativeSoul Photography is currently on display at Senior Action, located off East North Street in Greenville. The exhibit is open to the public free of charge until December 22.

Kahran explained, “The Faces of Diaspora is really a celebration of the beauty, culture, and resilience of Black youth around the African Diaspora”

Regis added, “Representation is everything. In everything we do, through photography and our books, we strive to ensure that everyone is represented within our culture.”

