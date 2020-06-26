Craft Axe Throwing opens today in downtown Spartanburg

It’s like darts, but with an axe.

Axe throwing is one of the hottest new things to do and now Spartanburg has its own venue for tossing tomahawks.

Craft Axe Throwing Spartanburg opens today, June 26, beneath RJ Rockers Brewing Company & Restaurant at 226 W. Main Street, Suite D. The spacious venue features 10 throwing lanes and a bar serving RJ Rockers beers. Due to COVID-19, every other lane will be open, and masks will be available for those wishing to wear them.

“We saw this idea popping up in Canada and in the New York area, and we thought it would be a really neat concept to bring down South,” said Trent Larkins, director of marketing for Craft Axe Throwing. “It ended up working pretty well.” The company’s original location at Hampton Station in Greenville sees visitors from all over the Upstate, he said.

Axe throwing is a mix between bowling and darts, according to Larkins. Bowling because there are lanes separated by fencing and darts because the target is like a giant dart board with a bullseye in the center. The closer the axe comes to the bullseye, the more points earned.

For best results, axeperts recommend throwing the axe like you’re tossing a football or a baseball over your shoulder. For those who find the axe too heavy, a two-handed overhead toss works, as well. The key, axeperts say, is not to throw too hard and to try to achieve one rotation of the axe.

Anyone older than 10 can throw, but those between the ages of 10 and 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No children under the age of 10 are allowed after 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lanes rent for $20 per hour for two to four players and $35 for two hours.

Craft Axe Throwing Spartanburg is open Friday and Saturday from Noon until 11 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit craftaxethrowing.com or call (864) 727-8277.