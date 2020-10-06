Conner Sweeny, Marvin Evatt round out Anderson Sings Elite 8

Only eight musical acts remain in Anderson Sings, Anderson County’s first-ever virtual singing competition, with the final bracket in the Elite 8 featuring Conner Sweeny and Marvin Evatt.

Presented by The Peoples Bank and sponsored by Anderson Mall and Foothills Property Management, Anderson Sings is a single elimination bracketed competition, with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Anderson County.

Bracket winners are determined by the artist that receives the highest number of online votes – with each vote raising $1 for United Way agencies. The winner in the final bracket will receive a grand prize package that includes $1,000, performances at Celebrate Anderson 2021 and on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, and the chance to record a track at the legendary Capricorn Studios in Macon, GA.

A Clemson University senior majoring in conservation area management, Sweeny can be found many nights performing in Clemson area restaurants and bars. He just made the deadline to enter Anderson Sings.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Sweeny said. “Raising money for United Way is such a cool thing to be a part of. It means that much more and adds to my passion for music.”

For Martin Evatt, Anderson Sings has been a way for the singer-songwriter to show off his love of mainstream country music and a newfound interest in the Jimmy Buffet-style, tropical rock genre.

A native of Central, Evatt lived in Nashville for about 15 years, then moved back to South Carolina where he lived on a houseboat at lake Keowee Marina.

“I started playing music again just a few years ago and started writing music from the houseboat,” Evatt said. “I love the ocean and the water and everything that has to do with that, and I’ve enjoyed the Jimmy Buffet-Kenny Chesney stuff and becoming part of that community.”

Follow Anderson County’s virtual singing competition on the Anderson Sings Facebook page @UWAndersonSings.

Voting in this bracket concludes on Tuesday, October 6, at 7 p.m. To vote, go to the Anderson Sings website.