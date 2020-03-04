Colombian Cottage Chili scores in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes

If you want a high-percentage shot at hosting a flavorful March Hoops watch party, Brenda Watts’ Colombian Cottage Chili is the ticket.

A resident of Gaffney, Watts is our third finalist in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. She recently visited our kitchen in WSPA’s Studio B to prepare her recipe alongside Livin’ Upstate and Your Carolina Host Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen.

An Ingles Chef for the past four years, Chef Jasmin shares her healthy swap tips on The Ingles Table website. Since winning the weight-loss reality television show, My Diet is Better Than Yours, Chef has been teaching people how to eat what they want by replacing less healthy food with better options.

Using ingredients from Ingles, Watts prepared her chili recipe which doubles down on the tomatoes, using both plain and fire roasted varieties. She balances the chili base with a cottage potato cover featuring cooked, cubed sweet potatoes.

Ingredients

Colombian Chili Base

2 tablespoons extra-virgin oil, divided

1 lb ground chicken

1 lb ground pork sausage

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

1 large red bell pepper, seeded, chopped and divided

3 medium jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 can black beans (15-ounce), rinsed and drained

1 can chili beans (15-ounce), undrained

1 can (14-1/2-ounce) diced fire roasted tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-1/2-ounce) diced tomatoes, drained

2 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ground oregano

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

3 to 4 tablespoon tomato paste

2 1/2 to 3 cups chicken broth or stock

Cottage Potato Cover

2 1/2 pounds roasted cooked skinned cubed sweet potatoes, (6 cups)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 cup whole sour cream, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

Garnish Toppings

1/2 cup sour cream

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup pepper jack cheese

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

Directions

Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat in a 3-quart Dutch oven or stock pot.

Add ground chicken and ground pork sausage and cook 3 to 4 minutes, or until cooked through and no longer pink, stirring occasionally and keeping meat crumbled while cooking.

Drain any excess grease from pot. Return cooked crumbled meat to pot.

Add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons butter, sweet onion, 1 cup red bell pepper, and jalapeno pepper to meat and over medium-high heat, cook an additional 1 1/2 minutes longer, or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

Add garlic and cook an additional minute longer, stirring occasionally.

Stir in black beans, chili beans, diced fire roasted undrained tomatoes and drain diced tomatoes until just blended.

Stir in chili powder, cumin seeds, oregano, coriander, white pepper and 3 to 4 tablespoons tomato paste until blended together well with chili mixture.

Stir in to add 2 to 3 cups chicken broth or stock until blended together with chili mixture.

Bring chili mixture to a boil, reduce heat to lowest setting and let chili simmer an additional 15 to 25 minutes, or until chili has cooked through and is ready to serve, stirring occasionally.

While Colombian Chili base is simmering, prepare Cottage Cover topping.

In a large bowl, mash or beat roasted cooked warm sweet potatoes, 4 tablespoons softened butter, 1/2 cup sour cream, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg until potato mixture is smooth and creamy.

Keep covered and warm.

Prepare and assemble Colombian Cottage Chili.

Layer as follows. Ladle chili base into 6 individual serving bowls, about 2/3 full each.

Spoon about 1/2 cup mashed sweet potato Cottage mixture to cover over tops of chili base.

Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of the remaining 1/2 cup sour cream, on top middle of each.

Garnish over tops of each with a sprinkle of 1 to 2 tablespoons shredded pepper jack cheese, 1 to 2 tablespoons sprinkle of remaining chopped red bell pepper each and about 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon sprinkle of red pepper flakes of each to complete assemble.

Serve and enjoy.

Watch Your Carolina at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, when we’ll draw the grand prize winner of the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a Big Green Egg from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center.