Cindy Ramsey's Green Bean and Turkey Bacon Bundles is a Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions recipe finalist

Cindy Ramsey of Greenville, SC is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, submitting her Green Bean and Turkey Bacon Bundles.

Four finalists were drawn at random from among the sweepstakes entries, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. The four also will be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize of four tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Peace Center in Greenville.

While this recipe is an easy one, Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen offers a pro tip that can make it even quicker for those looking to save time.

“You can get the pre-washed, pre-cut green beans at Ingles to save you a ton of time,” she says. “Around the holidays, you really have to find things that will save time because everyone is just so busy.”

Green Bean and Turkey Bacon Bundles

Ingredients:

Fresh whole green beans

1 package turkey bacon

1/2 stick butter

Parsley

1 cup water

Directions:

Blanche whole green beans

Wrap 4-5 green beans with a slice of turkey bacon

Place bundles in a baking dish, adding 1/2 stick of butter and 1 cup of water and sprinkling parsley on top

Cover with tin foil and bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes