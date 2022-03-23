Chicken Mushroom Spinach Ravioli recipe is a Carolina Eats sweepstakes finalist
Kim London of Abbeville, SC submitted her creation of a ravioli dish with chicken, spinach, mushrooms and onion, and was drawn as a finalist in the Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.
“I love to cook and my family loves to eat,” said London of Abbeville SC. “I was cooking this one night for supper and we saw the ad on television and my daughter said to just try it, so I did, and you called me.”
London describes her Chicken Mushroom Spinach Ravioli recipe as ravioli topped with an Alfredo-type sauce with everything in it.
“It’s really tasty,” London said. “You can use it without chicken, but we like chicken at my house.”
A finalist in the Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, London received a $250 Ingles gift card and is entered into the drawing to win the grand prize, an LG Range from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.
Chicken Mushroom Spinach Ravioli
Ingredients:
- 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Seasoning salt to taste
- Container of sliced mushrooms
- Whole red onion
- 12 oz. frozen spinach
- 1/4 cup of sundried tomatoes
- 2 teaspoons of butter
- 1 small can of chicken broth
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 dry white wine
- Red pepper flakes to taste
- 1 cup Italian cheese
- 1/4 cup shaved Asiago cheese
- Italian seasoning to taste
- 1 package frozen cheese ravioli
Directions:
- In nonstick pan, sauté chicken in olive oil until brown on both sides and cooked thoroughly
- Remove chicken when done and place on plate
- Add mushrooms to same pan and sauté, then remove them to plate
- Whole chopped onion will then be added to pan. Cook until translucent
- Remove onions and place on plate
- Add butter to pan and melt. Deglaze pan with chicken broth.
- Add heavy whipping cream and whisk
- Add both cheeses. Whisk. Sprinkle with pepper flakes and add wine
- Squeeze excess water from frozen spinach then add to sauce
- Put chicken, onions, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes in sauce
- Stir to cover with sauce. Serve while warm. Serves about 6 people.