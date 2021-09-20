Cheryl Jordan’s Fruit Pasta Salad is a Carolina Eats Fall Sweepstakes finalist

Your Carolina /Livin’ Upstate viewer Cheryl Jordan is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, submitting her family’s fall favorite, Fruit Pasta Salad.

The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists also are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.

“Cheryl’s is a great recipe when you’re in a hurry and you need to take something somewhere because this is so fast,” said Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen.

Cheryl says you can use any type of pasta to make the recipe your own, and you can even substitute fruits to your liking. Here’s Cheryl’s recipe:

Fruit Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 box of your favorite pasta

1 pint strawberries

1 pint blueberries

1 pint blackberries

1 fresh pineapple

1 1/2 cups of Poppyseed dressing

Directions