Feed your body and mind at Chef 21’s new Greenville locations: Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ and Tea Republic

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville is a growing food city with exciting new concepts to explore. The latest addition to its culinary scene is the opening of two new Chef 21 locations. Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ and Chef 21 Tea Republic are the newest ventures of LeRaina Xiao and Levy Xiao, who already run a successful restaurant in Simpsonville. These two new locations promise to offer Greenville residents and visitors an innovative and Instagrammable dining experience.

Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ pushes the boundaries of traditional dining by offering a unique menu that includes sukiyaki pots, sushi burgers, and Chef’s Table Experiences. The sushi burger is a delicious creation that replaces the brioche bun with sushi rice, layers avocado, seaweed salad, fresh salmon, and spicy crab meat. In addition to the burgers, guests can also enjoy Korean BBQ, hot pots, bibimbap, tapas, sushi, rice or noodle bowls, and much more.

The Chef’s Table Experience World Tour, a 9-course or 13-course chef-selected tasting menu, is available by reservation only and promises to take guests on a culinary journey around the world. It is an omakase experience, meaning the chef will select the menu and prepare the food in front of you. Guests can also choose to have a sake or wine pairing with the Chef’s Table Experience!

Next door, Chef 21 Tea Republic provides a peaceful escape from the busy world with its wide variety of tea, including Boba and herbal, non-dairy shaved ice cream, an AI cotton candy machine and more. This is a perfect place to recharge and refresh your mind with exclusive hand-crafted beverages that are designed to soothe and nourish.

Together, these two restaurants create a new social hub where you can feed both your body and mind. The restaurant and the tea shop are open for lunch and dinner six days a week, making it easy for you to stop by and experience the unique menu and relaxed ambiance.

Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ Hours:

Tuesday to Friday 10:30am-2:30pm | 4:30pm-9:30pm

Saturday 10:30am-9:30pm

Sunday Noon-9:30pm

The Xioas’ passion for food and their desire to bring unique dining experiences to their customers are evident in the quality and innovation of their new ventures. If you’re in Greenville, make sure to check out these two new locations for a culinary experience that will leave you feeling inspired and satisfied.

Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ and Tea Republic are located at 500 E McBee Avenue in Greenville. For more information, visit the website and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.