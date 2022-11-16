Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Sweet Potato Dumplings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – If you’re looking for a new recipe to try this Thanksgiving, Debbie Elmore’s Sweet Potato Dumplings recipe is a delicious option.

These dumplings can be served as a Thanksgiving side, breakfast or desert (with maybe a little bit of vanilla ice cream).

Ingredients:

1 15 ounce can yams (or equivalent)

1 can Grand Flaky Biscuits (8 count)

2 cups water 2 cups sugar

1 1/2 sticks butter

2 tsp vanilla flavoring

1/2 cup brown sugar Cinnamon to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For Dumplings:

Melt 1 stick of butter in 9 x 13 pan.

Divide biscuits into 2 layers (approximately 16) and lay flat in pan over butter.

Place yam on top of layer and fold into individual dumplings.

For Sauce:

Boil together water, sugar, 1/2 stick butter and stir until sugar completely dissolved.

Add vanilla flavoring.

Sprinkle dumplings with cinnamon, pour liquid mixture over dumplings.

Bake for approximately 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Enjoy!