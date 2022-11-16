Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Sweet Potato Dumplings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – If you’re looking for a new recipe to try this Thanksgiving, Debbie Elmore’s Sweet Potato Dumplings recipe is a delicious option.
These dumplings can be served as a Thanksgiving side, breakfast or desert (with maybe a little bit of vanilla ice cream).
Ingredients:
1 15 ounce can yams (or equivalent)
1 can Grand Flaky Biscuits (8 count)
2 cups water 2 cups sugar
1 1/2 sticks butter
2 tsp vanilla flavoring
1/2 cup brown sugar Cinnamon to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
For Dumplings:
Melt 1 stick of butter in 9 x 13 pan.
Divide biscuits into 2 layers (approximately 16) and lay flat in pan over butter.
Place yam on top of layer and fold into individual dumplings.
For Sauce:
Boil together water, sugar, 1/2 stick butter and stir until sugar completely dissolved.
Add vanilla flavoring.
Sprinkle dumplings with cinnamon, pour liquid mixture over dumplings.
Bake for approximately 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Enjoy!