From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Sweet Potato Dumplings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – If you’re looking for a new recipe to try this Thanksgiving, Debbie Elmore’s Sweet Potato Dumplings recipe is a delicious option.

These dumplings can be served as a Thanksgiving side, breakfast or desert (with maybe a little bit of vanilla ice cream).

Ingredients:

1 15 ounce can yams (or equivalent)
1 can Grand Flaky Biscuits (8 count)
2 cups water 2 cups sugar
1 1/2 sticks butter
2 tsp vanilla flavoring
1/2 cup brown sugar Cinnamon to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For Dumplings:

Melt 1 stick of butter in 9 x 13 pan.

Divide biscuits into 2 layers (approximately 16) and lay flat in pan over butter.

Place yam on top of layer and fold into individual dumplings.

For Sauce:

Boil together water, sugar, 1/2 stick butter and stir until sugar completely dissolved.

Add vanilla flavoring.

Sprinkle dumplings with cinnamon, pour liquid mixture over dumplings.

Bake for approximately 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Enjoy!

