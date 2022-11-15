Livin' Upstate SC

Livin' Upstate SC
From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Nana’s Sweet Potato Soufflé

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Azileen Turner said this sweet potato soufflé recipe is one of her own!

Ingredients:

4 sweet potatoes
1/2 stick butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 – 1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 – 1  tsp nutmeg
milk

Directions:

Slice and boil sweet potatoes until soft.

Mash sweet potatoes.

Add melted butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and a little bit of milk.

Mix ingredients then pour into casserole dish.

Bake at 375 degrees for 20-30 mins.

Add marshmallows on top.

Return to oven until marshmallows are browned to your liking.

Enjoy!

