Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Nana’s Sweet Potato Soufflé
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Azileen Turner said this sweet potato soufflé recipe is one of her own!
Ingredients:
4 sweet potatoes
1/2 stick butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 – 1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 – 1 tsp nutmeg
milk
Directions:
Slice and boil sweet potatoes until soft.
Mash sweet potatoes.
Add melted butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and a little bit of milk.
Mix ingredients then pour into casserole dish.
Bake at 375 degrees for 20-30 mins.
Add marshmallows on top.
Return to oven until marshmallows are browned to your liking.
Enjoy!