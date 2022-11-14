Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Green Bean Casserole
Ingredients:
2 cans favorite brand of cut green beans (drained)
1 can Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup
2 tsp. soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup whole milk
1/2 cup sour cream
6 ounces Velveeta cheese (diced)
1/8 tsp. black pepper
1 1/3 cups French’s crispy fried onions
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix milk, soup, sour cream, Velveeta cheese, pepper and soy (or Worcestershire sauce) in a 9×13 baking dish.
Stir in drained green beans.
Bake 45 minutes or until all hot and bubbling!
Top the casserole with the canned fried onions.
Put back under the broiler to brown the onions on top.
Enjoy!