Livin' Upstate SC

Livin' Upstate SC
Title Sponsors on All Categories
Sync MD Premier Sponsor
Interim Healthcare Premier Sponsor
Northstar Premier Sponsor
Carolina Eats
Carolina Eats

From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Sponsored by:
ingles

Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Green Bean Casserole

by ·

PinLinkedIn
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Sandi Veazey calls this recipe “classic Campbell’s green bean casserole with a kick.” She said the original Campbell’s soup green bean casserole  recipe was developed in 1955 to help people use up the ingredients they always had in their pantry. This “kicked up” version has been passed down four generations in her family.

Ingredients:

2 cans favorite brand of cut green beans (drained)
1 can Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup
2 tsp. soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup whole milk
1/2 cup sour cream
6 ounces Velveeta cheese (diced)
1/8 tsp. black pepper
1 1/3 cups French’s crispy fried onions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix milk, soup, sour cream, Velveeta cheese, pepper and soy (or Worcestershire sauce) in a 9×13 baking dish.

Stir in drained green beans.

Bake 45 minutes or until all hot and bubbling!

Top the casserole with the canned fried onions.

Put back under the broiler to brown the onions on top.

Enjoy!

Leave a Reply