Livin' Upstate SC

Livin' Upstate SC
Title Sponsors on All Categories
Sync MD Premier Sponsor
Interim Healthcare Premier Sponsor
Northstar Premier Sponsor
Carolina Eats
Carolina Eats

From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Sponsored by:
ingles

Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Gan Gan’s Mac n’ Cheese

by ·

PinLinkedIn

Alex and Mackenzie Rister shared his Gan Gan’s mac n’ cheese recipe with us.

Ingredients:

16 oz pasta shells
1/2 stick butter
1/3 cup flour
3 – 12 oz cans of evaporated milk
24 oz sharp cheddar cheese

Directions:

Boil pasta shells then drain.

In another pot, add butter and flour to create a roux.

Slowly mix in evaporated milk and cheese.

Combine cheese mixture and pasta in a casserole dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 35-40 minutes.

Enjoy!

 

For more recipes from the Risters, visit their YouTube page: Rooster’s Recipe.

Leave a Reply