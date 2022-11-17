Carolina Eats Thanksgiving Sides – Gan Gan’s Mac n’ Cheese
Alex and Mackenzie Rister shared his Gan Gan’s mac n’ cheese recipe with us.
Ingredients:
16 oz pasta shells
1/2 stick butter
1/3 cup flour
3 – 12 oz cans of evaporated milk
24 oz sharp cheddar cheese
Directions:
Boil pasta shells then drain.
In another pot, add butter and flour to create a roux.
Slowly mix in evaporated milk and cheese.
Combine cheese mixture and pasta in a casserole dish.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 35-40 minutes.
Enjoy!
For more recipes from the Risters, visit their YouTube page: Rooster’s Recipe.