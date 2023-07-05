Carolina Eats – ‘Square’ Summer Salad

Donna Bryan shared her Square Summer Salad recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Summer Salads contest.

Ingredients:

2 boiled eggs, cooked and chopped into squares

3 fresh corn ears, remove silks but leave corn shucks on

6 slices bacon, microwaved

2 ripe tomatoes, medium or large chopped into 1” squares (reserve 2 T for topping)

1 green cabbage, chopped into 1/2″ squares, then microwave by itself 30 seconds on high, repeat if needed

Dressing:

1 cup of your favorite ranch dressing

1/6 cup BBQ sauce (tomato based)

1/2 lemon squeezed, no seeds (optional)

Dash fresh cracked pepper

Toppings:

Fried onion rings

Tomatoes

Directions:

Boil eggs until hard boiled. Chop into squares. Chop all remaining salad ingredient into squares, as directed. To fix cabbage, use 1/2 head large cabbage. Chop into 1/2 inch squares. Place in bowl in microwave. Cook for 30 seconds to wilt. Stir and cook another 30 seconds.

Cook bacon on plate, with paper towels lining and covering the plate. Chop into squares.

Take silks out of corn husks. Rewrap corn cobs and microwave 45 seconds. Unwrap, check. Repeat if needed. Cut cooked corn off cobs. Put on top of cabbage in salad bowl.

Mix ranch with the BBQ sauce, lemon is optional in dressing. Place dressing on the side.

To serve, toss all salad ingredients, corn, and 1/4 cup of the dressing.

Top with the few tomatoes and fried onion rings.