From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies.

Carolina Eats – Southern Mayo Salad

Norma Barrera shared her Southern Mayo Salad recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Summer Salads contest.

“This is a 60-year-old family recipe,” Norma explained. “Hope you will enjoy!”

Ingredients:

1 head of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce chopped
4 beefsteak Tomatoes chopped
1/2 cup Mayonnaise
1 Cucumber chopped
1 small Onion chopped (optional)
Salt and cracked Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Add the chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions (if using) to a large mixing bowl.
  2. Next, add the mayonnaise beginning with a quarter cup. Lightly toss then add another quarter cup of mayonnaise if needed so that the salad lightly is coated.
  3. Season with the salt and black pepper.
  4. Cover and refrigerate for half and hour before serving.

Note: Mayonnaise Salad can be topped off with a sliced boiled egg and shredded cheese!

