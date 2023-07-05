Carolina Eats – Southern Mayo Salad

Norma Barrera shared her Southern Mayo Salad recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Summer Salads contest.
“This is a 60-year-old family recipe,” Norma explained. “Hope you will enjoy!”
Ingredients:
1 head of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce chopped
4 beefsteak Tomatoes chopped
1/2 cup Mayonnaise
1 Cucumber chopped
1 small Onion chopped (optional)
Salt and cracked Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add the chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions (if using) to a large mixing bowl.
- Next, add the mayonnaise beginning with a quarter cup. Lightly toss then add another quarter cup of mayonnaise if needed so that the salad lightly is coated.
- Season with the salt and black pepper.
- Cover and refrigerate for half and hour before serving.
Note: Mayonnaise Salad can be topped off with a sliced boiled egg and shredded cheese!
