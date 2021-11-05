Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions Recipe Sweepstakes

On November 30, 2021 at 5:01 pm EST, four (4) finalist(s) will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone and e-mail. The four finalist(s) will receive a $250 Ingles Gift Card. The approximate retail value of the prize(s) $250 for each winner. Entrants can win only once.

On December 7, 2021 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the four (4) finalists will record cooking segments to air on WSPA’s Your Carolina at (WSPA 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303). A separate segment will be recorded during which the grand prize winner will be drawn at random to receive the Grand Prize of four (4) tickets to CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC on either Dec. 21, 2021 or Dec. 22, 2021. The total value of the Grand Prize is $300.