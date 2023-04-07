Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Spring Super Bacon Avocado Dip
Susan Williams shared her Spring Super Bacon Avocado Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.
Ingredients:
10 strips bacon and crumble
1/4 small onion (yellow or white)
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
2 avocados
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 lime juice
1/4 tsp garlic salt
1/4 tsp ground pepper (or to taste)
pinch sugar
Directions:
In a blender or food processor, chop onion and fresh cilantro.
Add in avocados, Greek yogurt, lime juice, garlic salt, sugar, and ground pepper.
Cook bacon and crumble.
Hold back a few crumbles to sprinkle over dip and add the rest into the dip with a tablespoon of bacon drippings.
Blend and serve with tortilla chips.
Enjoy!
Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!