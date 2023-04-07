Livin' Upstate SC

Livin' Upstate SC
Title Sponsors on All Categories
Interim Healthcare Premier Sponsor
Northstar Premier Sponsor
Allstate Premier Sponsor
Carolina Eats
Carolina Eats

From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Sponsored by:
ingles

Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Spring Super Bacon Avocado Dip

by ·

PinLinkedIn

Susan Williams shared her Spring Super Bacon Avocado Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

10 strips bacon and crumble
1/4 small onion (yellow or white)
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
2 avocados
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 lime juice
1/4 tsp garlic salt
1/4 tsp ground pepper (or to taste)
pinch sugar

Directions:

In a blender or food processor, chop onion and fresh cilantro.

Add in avocados, Greek yogurt, lime juice, garlic salt, sugar, and ground pepper.

Cook bacon and crumble.

Hold back a few crumbles to sprinkle over dip and add the rest into the dip with a tablespoon of bacon drippings.

Advertisement
TriCountry SC Secondary 300x250 ad

Blend and serve with tortilla chips.

Enjoy!

 

Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!

Leave a Reply