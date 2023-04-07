Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Spring Super Bacon Avocado Dip

Susan Williams shared her Spring Super Bacon Avocado Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

10 strips bacon and crumble

1/4 small onion (yellow or white)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

2 avocados

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 lime juice

1/4 tsp garlic salt

1/4 tsp ground pepper (or to taste)

pinch sugar

Directions:

In a blender or food processor, chop onion and fresh cilantro.

Add in avocados, Greek yogurt, lime juice, garlic salt, sugar, and ground pepper.

Cook bacon and crumble.

Hold back a few crumbles to sprinkle over dip and add the rest into the dip with a tablespoon of bacon drippings.

Blend and serve with tortilla chips.

Enjoy!

Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!