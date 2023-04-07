Livin' Upstate SC

Livin' Upstate SC
Title Sponsors on All Categories
Interim Healthcare Premier Sponsor
Northstar Premier Sponsor
Allstate Premier Sponsor
Carolina Eats
Carolina Eats

From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Sponsored by:
ingles

Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Easy Sausage Dip

by ·

PinLinkedIn

Adrienne Ganner shared her Easy Sausage Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

1lb breakfast sausage
10 oz can of Rotel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies
8oz block or cream cheese

Directions:

Brown sausage in a cast iron skillet.

Drain and return sausage to skillet.

Add can of Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies and cream cheese to skillet.

Stir until cream cheese is melted.

Advertisement
SyncMD 300x250 ad

Serve with Tostitos Scoops or on bell peppers for a low carb option.

Enjoy!

 

Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!

Leave a Reply