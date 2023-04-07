Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Easy Sausage Dip

Adrienne Ganner shared her Easy Sausage Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

1lb breakfast sausage

10 oz can of Rotel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

8oz block or cream cheese

Directions:

Brown sausage in a cast iron skillet.

Drain and return sausage to skillet.

Add can of Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies and cream cheese to skillet.

Stir until cream cheese is melted.

Advertisement

Serve with Tostitos Scoops or on bell peppers for a low carb option.

Enjoy!

Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!