Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Easy Sausage Dip
Adrienne Ganner shared her Easy Sausage Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.
Ingredients:
1lb breakfast sausage
10 oz can of Rotel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies
8oz block or cream cheese
Directions:
Brown sausage in a cast iron skillet.
Drain and return sausage to skillet.
Add can of Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies and cream cheese to skillet.
Stir until cream cheese is melted.
Serve with Tostitos Scoops or on bell peppers for a low carb option.
Enjoy!
Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!