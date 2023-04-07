Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Buffalo Chicken Dip
Debbie Elmore shared her Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.
Ingredients:
16 oz Rotisserie Chicken (shredded and pulled )
16 oz cream cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (I prefer Velveeta shredded)
1 cup ranch dressing
1 cup hot sauce (Texas Pete)
Directions:
Mix all together, and bake at 300 for about 15 minutes or until bubbly.
Serve with Fritos Scoops or whatever you like.
