Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Buffalo Chicken Dip

Debbie Elmore shared her Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

16 oz Rotisserie Chicken (shredded and pulled )

16 oz cream cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (I prefer Velveeta shredded)

1 cup ranch dressing

1 cup hot sauce (Texas Pete)

Directions:

Mix all together, and bake at 300 for about 15 minutes or until bubbly.

Serve with Fritos Scoops or whatever you like.

Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!

