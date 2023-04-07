Livin' Upstate SC

Carolina Eats
Carolina Eats

From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Sponsored by:
ingles

Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Buffalo Chicken Dip

Debbie Elmore shared her Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

16 oz Rotisserie Chicken (shredded and pulled )
16 oz cream cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (I prefer Velveeta shredded)
1 cup ranch dressing
1 cup hot sauce (Texas Pete)

Directions:

Mix all together, and bake at 300 for about 15 minutes or until bubbly.

Serve with Fritos Scoops or whatever you like.

 

Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!

