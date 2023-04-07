Livin' Upstate SC

From home cooking to farm-to-table cuisine, the Upstate is a place for foodies. You can enter your favorite recipes during our quarterly Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. All submitted recipes will be published here for everyone to enjoy.

Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Aunt Jeanie’s Dip

April Swink shared “Aunt Jeanie’s Dip” recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

1 block softened cream cheese
1/2 chopped onion
1/4 cup ketchup (or to taste)
1 tablespoon of mustard (or to taste)
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together with hand mixer.

Refrigerate for at least an hour.

April recommended eating the dip with Fritos.

 

Our four finalists received $250 gift cards from Ingles! Keep an eye out for your chance to enter your recipes in our next Carolina Eats contest!

