Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Aunt Jeanie’s Dip

April Swink shared “Aunt Jeanie’s Dip” recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.

Ingredients:

1 block softened cream cheese

1/2 chopped onion

1/4 cup ketchup (or to taste)

1 tablespoon of mustard (or to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together with hand mixer.

Refrigerate for at least an hour.

April recommended eating the dip with Fritos.

