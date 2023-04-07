Carolina Eats Delicious Dips – Aunt Jeanie’s Dip
April Swink shared “Aunt Jeanie’s Dip” recipe with us for our Carolina Eats Delicious Dips contest.
Ingredients:
1 block softened cream cheese
1/2 chopped onion
1/4 cup ketchup (or to taste)
1 tablespoon of mustard (or to taste)
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together with hand mixer.
Refrigerate for at least an hour.
April recommended eating the dip with Fritos.
