Camerron Dangerfield brings the heat to Carolina Eats Winning Game Day sweepstakes with Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Camerron Dangerfield of Spartanburg is the fourth finalist in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, entering his spicy Jerk Shrimp.

One of four finalists drawn at random from sweepstakes submissions, Cam received a $250 Ingles gift card and a chance to win a two-night stay at the Charleston Marriott. The grand prize winner will be selected at random and announced on Friday, August 28, on Your Carolina.

A financial guy by day, Camerron is a cooking enthusiast and author of an eCookBook entitled Cooking with Cam. He brings the heat to the Carolina Eats sweepstakes with his Spicy Jerk Shrimp.

Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Total 15 minutes: Prep time 5 minutes; Cook time 10 minutes

Ingredients

20 large uncooked shrimp (shelled)

1 scotch bonnet pepper (sliced)

1 chopped onion

1 habanero pepper (minced)

2 cloves of garlic (chopped)

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

3 tablespoons of grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of liquid smoke

1 tablespoon of ground allspice

2 teaspoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of sea salt

1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Nonstick grill spray

Directions

Preheat grill to 375 degrees

In large mixing bowl mix all ingredients and whisk together.

Add uncooked shrimp to bowl, and gully soak shrimp let it rest for 15 minutes

Heavily spray grill rack with non-stick and cook shrimp directly on grill with high heat. After 3 minutes flip shrimp and cook until shrimp turn a beautiful pink color inside should be white and opaque

Remove shrimp and serve

Pro Tip: When shrimp forms a “C” it is cooked just right. When it forms an “O” it is overcooked.