Brenda Watts’ Pulled Pork Pumpkin Cornbread Torta is a Carolina Eats Sweepstakes finalist

Brenda Watts of Gaffney is among the four finalists in the Carolina Eats Holiday Homestyle Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, entering her Pulled Pork Pumpkin Cornbread Torta with Pepita Pecan Cranberry Topping.

A resident of Gaffney, Watts enjoys entering recipe contests and sweepstakes and was a finalist in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Sweepstakes back in March. She says her Pulled Pork Pumpkin Cornbread Torta was a hit the first time she made it.

“My husband loved it and when he wanted me to make it again very soon after he ate it for the first time, I knew I had a winner,” Watts said.

The four finalists in the Carolina Eats Holiday Homestyle Recipe Sweepstakes receive a $250 Ingles gift card. The grand prize winner, drawn at random, will receive a $500 gift certificate from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg to be used toward the purchase of anything in the store. Finalists also appeared in person or via Zoom with Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen on WSPA’s Your Carolina show.

Pulled Pork Pumpkin Cornbread Torta with Pepita Pecan Cranberry Topping

Advertisement

Ingredients:

1 cup Yellow Plain Cornmeal

1 cup Bread Flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

1 cup solid pumpkin from a 14 1/2-oz. can)

1/2 cup whole sour cream

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

4 cups cooked prepared BBQ pulled pork (keep warm)

1/2 cup toasted pepita seeds, (aka pumpkin seeds, found in international food isle of grocery store)

1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup prepare barbecue sauce (optional)

Directions: