‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte to host ‘A Very Merry Red Carpet Christmas’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A Very Merry Red Carpet Christmas, presented by Sundt Promotions, promises to be a night of holiday magic with special celebrity guest RJ Mitte.

“I’m one of the hosts, but we will have an amazing DJ and amazing chefs and a great atmosphere,” Mitte explained. “The gentlemen, Brad, that put this together, we’ve been talking for quite awhile and we’ve been wanting to do an event, something local, something community based. We came up with this Christmas idea. I think Christmas is something that is so important to so many people. And spreading joy and cheer at a unique and interesting event with so many different elements. I’m excited to meet all of the fans, listen to some great beats, and have some great meals.”

Mitte is best known for his portrayal of Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in “Breaking Bad.”

The event will be held on Dec. 2 from 6-10 p.m. at The 405, located at 405 Westfield Street in Greenville. White Wine and Butter will be catering.

Tickets start at $49.99 for general admission and $99.99 for VIP, which includes red carpet access and a professionally taken photo with RJ Mitte.

For more details or to purchase a ticket, visit eventbrite.com.

