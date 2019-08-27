Beat the last of the Upstate heat with a steady thermostat

Late summer temperatures in the Upstate average in the high 80s, so while the calendar may be inching toward fall, hot and humid weather is in our forecast for a while longer.

We get a lot of questions about thermostat settings, especially during the summer. Remember that your air conditioner doesn’t just cool your home, it also dehumidifies it. Turning your AC off in muggy summer months allows humidity to build up inside your home, which can lead to suspect growth and costly home repairs down the road.

Remember these three things about thermostats:

• Don’t crank your thermostat up or down to heat or cool your home faster—it doesn’t work.

• Change your thermostat temperature setting when you’re away from home for 8+ hours.

• Don’t constantly change the thermostat setting when you’re at home—it wastes money.

A good thermostat can help you save money on your heating and cooling bills. Here are a couple that we recommend:

Easy-To-See Thermostat

Easy-to-see thermostats are the best idea in thermostats, but few people know about them. They work the same as a standard thermostat and are as easy to use.

An easy-to-see thermostat has very large raised numbers that people with impaired vision can easily read. An audible click sounds at each degree mark as you adjust the temperature by turning the dial. An optional large clear dial cover is available to assist those who are hindered with arthritis.

Digital Setback Thermostat

A digital setback thermostat is designed for people who are in and out of the home on fixed schedules. With it, you can program the temperature to ‘set back’ when you are not at home. This feature keeps you comfortable when you are at home and saves you money when you’re not by reducing the energy needs to heat and cool your home.

Digital setback thermostats are available in what are called 5+2-day configurations and 7-day configurations. The difference is flexibility.

A 5+2-day configuration allows you to set Monday – Friday as a group setting with up to four different time settings. This configuration also allows you to set Saturday and Sunday as a separate group with up to four different time settings per day. The 7-day configuration thermostat allows you to program each day differently with up to four different time settings per day.

About the Author

Nick Davis is co-owner of Spartanburg-based Davis Services, Inc. He grew up in the company, learning the business through jobs in installation, maintenance, home performance and residential sales of conventional and geothermal systems. Nick presently serves as the company’s marketing director and coordinator of Davis Services’ apprenticeship program.