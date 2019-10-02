Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson returns to Greenville for Oct. 8 appearance and book signing

Jacqueline Woodson, the author of more than two dozen award-winning books for young adults, middle graders and children, will make an Oct. 8 appearance in Greenville to discuss her latest book, Red at the Bone.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Woodson lived her early life in Greenville’s Nicholtown community, writing about her young years there in her award-winning book, Brown Girl Dreaming. Woodson will return to Greenville for a 7 p.m. event at First Baptist Greenville where she will give a talk, take questions from the audience, then sign books.

Woodson is perhaps best known for her book, Miracle’s Boys, the story of three brothers who are orphaned by the death of their mother and are trying to get by, and her Newbery Honor-winning titles Brown Girl Dreaming, After Tupac and D Foster, Feathers and Show Way.

A National Book Award winner, Woodson served as the Young People’s Poet Laureate from 2015–17 and was named the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature by the Library of Congress for 2018–19. She was also a visiting fellow at the American Library in Paris in Spring 2017.

Woodson’s Oct. 8 appearance at First Baptist Greenville is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Those wishing to attend can register in advance online at www.fiction-addiction.com or at the door while supplies last. Organizers suggest arriving 30 minutes early for check in.

There are 50 VIP tickets available for the event for $55.12 each. The fee includes two copies (one for yourself and one to gift) of Red at the Bone, with VIP ticketholders having front-row seating and first access to the signing line.

Want to go?

What: Jacqueline Woodson Discusses Her New Book, Red at the Bone

When: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 7 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville SC 29601

Admission: Free, but tickets are required. Click here to reserve your seat.